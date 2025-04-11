EQS-News: AMADEUS FIRE AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Amadeus Fire AG publishes invitation to the virtual AGM / Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2025

11.04.2025 / 15:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amadeus Fire AG publishes invitation to the virtual AGM / Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2025

Frankfurt/Main, 11 April 2025 Amadeus Fire AG (ISIN: DE0005093108, WKN 509 310, Prime Standard, SDAX), Frankfurt/Main, today published the convening of the Annual General Meeting 2025 on Thursday, 22 May 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (CEST). The Annual General Meeting will be held on the basis of article 16(4) of the Articles of Association of Amadeus Fire AG in the form of a virtual Annual General Meeting in accordance with Section 118a of the German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG") without the physical presence of shareholders or their authorised representatives and streamed live as an audiovisual broadcast online on the company's website in the password-protected service at: -p The location from which the virtual Annual General Meeting is broadcast and therefore the location of the Annual General Meeting as defined by the German Stock Corporation Act is the Headquarters of Amadeus Fire AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 160, 60314 Frankfurt/Main. Shareholders and their authorised representatives (with the exception of the proxies appointed by the Company) cannot attend the Annual General Meeting in person. The following overview of the agenda for this year's Annual General Meeting contains only standard topics: Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the approved consolidated financial statements of Amadeus Fire AG for the financial year 2024 and the combined management report for Amadeus Fire AG and the Amadeus Fire Group and the report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2024 Resolution on the appropriation of the net retained profit Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the financial year 2024 Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2024 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2025 and the auditor for the sustainability reporting Resolution on the confirmation of the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2024 Resolution on the renewal of the authorisation to hold a virtual Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association (article 16(4)) The complete invitation to this year's Annual General Meeting, which will be held exclusively virtually, and the corresponding accompanying documents can be downloaded from the Amadeus Fire Group website at the following link: -p Contact:

Jörg Peters

Head of Investor Relations

...

+49 69 96 87 61 80

11.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: AMADEUS FIRE AG Hanauer Landstrasse 160 60314 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 96876 - 180 Fax: +49 (0)69 96876 - 182 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005093108 WKN: 509310 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2116572

End of News EQS News Service