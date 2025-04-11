Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS

Northern Data AG – Invitation to Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2025

Frankfurt/Main – 11 April 2025 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) (“Northern Data Group” or“the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, has today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held as a virtual meeting from 10.00 a.m. (CEST) on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.

The full text of the invitation to the AGM 2025, including the agenda and explanations for each item, can be found (German language only) on the Group's website at .

For registered shareholders of Northern Data AG or their proxies, the full AGM will be streamed live via the password-protected online service at 10.00 a.m. (CEST).

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano
Vice President, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ...


Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
