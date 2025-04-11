EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Northern Data AG – Invitation to Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2025

11.04.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS



Northern Data AG – Invitation to Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2025

Frankfurt/Main – 11 April 2025 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) (“Northern Data Group” or“the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, has today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held as a virtual meeting from 10.00 a.m. (CEST) on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.

The full text of the invitation to the AGM 2025, including the agenda and explanations for each item, can be found (German language only) on the Group's website at .

For registered shareholders of Northern Data AG or their proxies, the full AGM will be streamed live via the password-protected online service at 10.00 a.m. (CEST).



About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.



Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ...

11.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: Northern Data AG An der Welle 3 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 WKN: A0SMU8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2116574