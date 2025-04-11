Northern Data AG – Invitation To Annual General Meeting On 21 May 2025
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
Frankfurt/Main – 11 April 2025 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) (“Northern Data Group” or“the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, has today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held as a virtual meeting from 10.00 a.m. (CEST) on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.
The full text of the invitation to the AGM 2025, including the agenda and explanations for each item, can be found (German language only) on the Group's website at .
For registered shareholders of Northern Data AG or their proxies, the full AGM will be streamed live via the password-protected online service at 10.00 a.m. (CEST).
Northern Data Group is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.
Jose Cano
11.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment