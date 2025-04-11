Got Tea Expands To Bangalore, Bringing Modern Asian Tea Culture To HRBR Layout

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Got Tea , India's leading premium matcha and bubble tea brand, has recently opened doors to its first cafe in Bangalore, located in HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar. Designed as a peaceful haven for urban millennials and Gen Z consumers, the cafe features a thoughtfully curated menu, including freshly crafted matcha beverages, K-toasts, Korean salt bread, indulgent desserts, and its signature bubble tea.

Got Tea's First Outlet in Bangalore, HRBR Layout



As matcha rapidly gains popularity in India-especially among professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and young parents-Got Tea is on a mission to make high-quality, authentic matcha more accessible. Sourced directly from Shizuoka, Japan, Got Tea's matcha maintains a consistent flavor profile while remaining affordable. The brand envisions making matcha an everyday ritual rather than a luxury, reflected in its diverse menu in Bangalore–which includes offerings like Matcha Lemonade, Vanilla Bean Matcha, and desserts such as Matcha Cookies and Financiers.



Founded by three high school friends-Yu Sung, Armaan, and Joseph-Got Tea was born from a shared passion for introducing India to authentic Asian tea culture, with its rich flavors and heritage. Since its inception, Got Tea has received an overwhelmingly positive response across its Delhi-NCR outlets. Customers appreciate the cafes' warm, cozy ambiance, customizable beverages, and high-quality matcha, which has helped overturn the stereotype of matcha being bitter or tasteless.



Yu Sung Eo, Founder of Got Tea, expressed his excitement about the launch

"Bringing Got Tea to Bangalore is more than just opening another outlet-it's about introducing a new culture of tea appreciation to a city that thrives on innovation and flavor. We're excited to share our passion for authentic, handcrafted bubble tea with a whole new community, and we can't wait to see Bangaloreans make Got Tea a part of their everyday moments."



Located in the bustling neighborhood of Kalyan Nagar, the cafe offers a cozy, modern ambiance-perfect for casual hangouts, work sessions, or simply unwinding with a delicious cup of tea. The brand remains committed to using fresh ingredients, sustainable practices, and an uncompromising approach to quality.



The newly opened space invites Bangalore residents to sip, savor, and experience fresh matcha and bubble tea like never before. Paired with handcrafted Korean bakes and savory treats, Got Tea's offerings align with its broader vision: to bring moments of peace and joy into everyday life.



About Got Tea

Got Tea is a pioneering bubble tea and Matcha brand dedicated to bringing high quality authentic flavors to Indian audiences with a contemporary twist. Founded by a group of passionate tea enthusiasts - Yu Sung Eo, Armaan Bindra and Joseph Touthang - the brand focuses on handcrafted, high-quality beverages made from premium ingredients. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer experience, Got Tea has quickly become a favorite among tea lovers. Expanding from its roots in Delhi-NCR, the brand continues to introduce new communities to the rich and diverse world of bubble tea.

For more information, visit .