Let's“Ride” Out And Have Fun! See How An Argentine Friend Embraces Local Life Of Xiamen And Breathes In The“Forest” Of Huli
To becoming a“local expert” enjoying the convenience of city life
From being a first-time“foreign guest” in Huli
To becoming a“new Huli resident” integrated into the local hustle and bustle
Huli District weaves an inclusive community through the fabric of daily routines
Crossing the boundaries of language and culture
Turning a foreign land into a hometown, making foreigners“feel at home”
The Publicity Department of Huli District Committee and the Huli District Convergence Media Center
in collaboration with Chinese Headline New Media, have released
the video series Foreigners in Huli Feel at Home
Through the real-life experiences of foreign friends
The series crosses the boundaries of language, culture, and nationality
Telling how Huli District achieves profound cultural exchange
and integration in everyday life
In this episode
Let's follow Argentine cycling enthusiast Pablo
And see how he uncovers the romance of Huli
Seabirds flutter, tree shadows sway
The 23.6-km Blue Ribbon path stretches along the winding coastline
Pablo can't help but exclaim
Here
The boundary between city and nature is gently broken
Morning exercisers, leisurely birds
Even the sea breeze carries a lazy touch
From a former tidal flat to today's migratory bird stopover
Ecological restoration has revitalized Wuyuan Bay Wetland
City and nature resonate in harmony
Through Xiaoling's vivid storytelling
Pablo deeply understands the significance of ecological protection in Huli District
On the world's first elevated bicycle path, 10 meters above ground
Pablo exclaims,“It's like riding through the clouds!”
The path runs through the Lakeside Park, where elderly men often wave people over for tea
The warmth of Southern Fujian people follows you everywhere you ride
Cycling helps Pablo understand the“breath” of Huli
It always moves forward, yet remains warm
Living in Huli, he grows together with this district
Pablo, an Argentine cycling enthusiast:“During my years here, I have been witness to the growth and change of Huli. Whether it's the environment or the transportation infrastructure, everything is improving. I've also gotten used to it and fallen in love with the place. Like this ever-moving city, I will never stop riding and exploring.”
In the next episode of the Foreigners in Huli Feel at Home
We will meet a new face
What facet of Huli
will he take us to unlock?
Stay tuned!
