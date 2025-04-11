Let's“Ride” Out And Have Fun! See How An Argentine Friend Embraces Local Life Of Xiamen And Breathes In The“Forest” Of Huli

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) From being a“foreigner” marveling at China's urbanization

To becoming a“local expert” enjoying the convenience of city life

From being a first-time“foreign guest” in Huli

To becoming a“new Huli resident” integrated into the local hustle and bustle

Huli District weaves an inclusive community through the fabric of daily routines

Crossing the boundaries of language and culture

Turning a foreign land into a hometown, making foreigners“feel at home”







The Publicity Department of Huli District Committee and the Huli District Convergence Media Center

in collaboration with Chinese Headline New Media, have released

the video series Foreigners in Huli Feel at Home

Through the real-life experiences of foreign friends

The series crosses the boundaries of language, culture, and nationality

Telling how Huli District achieves profound cultural exchange

and integration in everyday life







In this episode

Let's follow Argentine cycling enthusiast Pablo

And see how he uncovers the romance of Huli

Seabirds flutter, tree shadows sway

The 23.6-km Blue Ribbon path stretches along the winding coastline

Pablo can't help but exclaim

Here

The boundary between city and nature is gently broken

Morning exercisers, leisurely birds

Even the sea breeze carries a lazy touch







From a former tidal flat to today's migratory bird stopover

Ecological restoration has revitalized Wuyuan Bay Wetland

City and nature resonate in harmony

Through Xiaoling's vivid storytelling

Pablo deeply understands the significance of ecological protection in Huli District







On the world's first elevated bicycle path, 10 meters above ground

Pablo exclaims,“It's like riding through the clouds!”

The path runs through the Lakeside Park, where elderly men often wave people over for tea

The warmth of Southern Fujian people follows you everywhere you ride







Cycling helps Pablo understand the“breath” of Huli

It always moves forward, yet remains warm

Living in Huli, he grows together with this district







Pablo, an Argentine cycling enthusiast:“During my years here, I have been witness to the growth and change of Huli. Whether it's the environment or the transportation infrastructure, everything is improving. I've also gotten used to it and fallen in love with the place. Like this ever-moving city, I will never stop riding and exploring.”

In the next episode of the Foreigners in Huli Feel at Home

We will meet a new face

What facet of Huli

will he take us to unlock?

Stay tuned!