123Invent Inventor Develops Modified Pet Feeding Bowl (PLB-565)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep your pet's feeding dish off the floor to help prevent it from attracting insects and pests," said an inventor, from Harrisonville, N.J., "so I invented THE VARMENT BOWL. My design helps prevent contamination of the food so it is safe for your pet."

The invention provides an improved design for a pet feeding bowl. In doing so, it prevents insects from contaminating the bowl of food. As a result, it increases sanitation, safety, and peace of mind. It also helps prevent food waste associated with slugs destroying food, which helps save costs. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners.

THE VARMENT BOWL is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Howard Lopez at 856-472-6958 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED