Kris Kiser Receives First-Ever Louisville Tourism Impact Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "It's a true honor to be the first recipient of this award," says Kiser. "Louisville is now home for me, and I'm proud to be part of its continued momentum as one of the country's most vibrant cities."

Kiser's ties to Louisville run deep. A native of the region and a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Law, he relocated from Washington DC to Louisville in 2022. He brought the management of award-winning Equip Exposition in-house, immediately establishing its offices in downtown Louisville, a key step in strengthening the partnership between the city and the organization he leads.

One of the top five largest trade shows in the United States, Equip Exposition is held each October in Louisville and is a major economic driver generating over $30 million annually for the city. Since Kiser and his team took full ownership of the private show, it has seen record-breaking attendance: 25,000 in 2022, 27,000 in 2023, and 28,500 in 2024.

"We're always looking for ways to promote the city," adds Kiser. That support includes a recent $1 million contribution from the TurfMutt Foundation to Waterfront Park, now home to the newly-named TurfMutt Great Lawn. The Foundation has been a leading advocate for green space and outdoor learning for over 15 years, and both the Foundation and OPEI now also have an office presence in Louisville.

Last year, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) honored Kiser with the 2024 Excellence in Philanthropy Humane Hero Award for his long-term support of the organization and for animal rescue and rehabilitation.

Kiser also serves on the Waterfront Development Corporation Board of Directors and Kentucky Venues Advisory Board.

More than 1,000 supporters and community members gathered for the awards luncheon at The Galt House Hotel's Grand Ballroom to launch the Derby season today.

