Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Golf Cart Hitch Bracket (RKH-764)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to upgrade and enhance the capabilities of a golf cart," said an inventor, from Prince George, Va., "so I invented the GOLF CART HITCH BRACKET. My design enables you to easily install a step for the back seat, and it allows you to tow a small trailer or other item behind the cart."

The invention provides an easy way to mount a hitch on a golf cart for a step or towing purposes. In doing so, it eliminates struggles when climbing in and out of a golf cart's back seat. It also allows for light towing. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a simple and strong design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golf cart owners, golf courses, golf clubs, landscaping firms, retirement communities, campgrounds, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-764, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

