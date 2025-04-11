123Invent Inventor Develops All-Natural Way To Trap Pesky & Invasive Insects (PPA-224)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to create a new natural biodegradable way to trap invasive and destructive pests like spotted lantern flies, mosquitoes, beetles, flies, gnats, stink bugs, or whatever pests you're looking to control," said an inventor, from Allison Park, Pa., "so I invented NATURE'S REMEDY. Plus, you never know what invasive insect is coming next. My design offers nature's perfect way to control, trap, and stop insects before they kill our trees, plants, multiply, or just become a nuisance. It's environmentally friendly and it won't harm wildlife. THE POWER OF NATURE IN THE PALM OF YOUR HANDS."

The invention provides an improved way to catch and eliminate invasive spotted lantern flies. In doing so, it can be sprayed around tree trunks in the spring to trap them as they hatch and on the sides of curbs or buildings where they gather. As a result, it eliminates the need to chase lantern flies. Additionally, it can be applied over crevices to prevent stink bugs from entering the home, it can be sprayed in areas where mosquitos hover, around garbage cans to naturally prevent nuisance flies, on trees and plants to protect them against destructive beetles, or where brush meets the lawn to possibly catch ticks. The invention would decompose naturally, or it can be manually removed if desired.

NATURE'S REMEDY is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Connie Mc Nally at 412-486-1231 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED