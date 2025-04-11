XRP News: Blocscale’S $BLOC Seed Sale Smashes Soft Cap — Now Racing Toward Hard Cap As Investors Rush In

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIJA, Malta, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blocscale, the first launchpad built on the XRP Ledger, has officially smashed through its seed sale soft cap, raising over 14,000 XRP and igniting serious momentum as it heads toward its hard cap target. With more than 35% of the $BLOC token seed allocation already claimed, investors across the XRP community are rushing to secure their positions in what's quickly emerging as a defining infrastructure play on XRPL.

Blocscale: XRP's First Native Launchpad Has Arrived

BlocScale Launchpad will enable startups, real estate developers, and traditional businesses to raise capital through token sales directly on XRPL - all while unlocking global investor participation. It is the first launchpad purpose-built for real-world asset tokenization on XRP, leveraging the ledger's native decentralized exchange and trustline system for seamless fundraising experiences.

Seed Sale Momentum: Over 14,000 XRP Raised, Hard Cap in Sight!

Blocscale's private round sold out rapidly. Now, the public seed round has surpassed its soft cap and is on a fast track toward its 50,000 XRP hard cap. This milestone isn't just symbolic - it's a reflection of growing investor trust in Blocscale's mission to democratize access to capital for both blockchain-native and real-world enterprises.

With over 35% of seed tokens already sold, early backers are positioning themselves at the ground floor of what many believe will become XRP's most important infrastructure project in 2025.

$BLOC Token: Powering Governance, Access, and Growth

At the heart of Blocscale is the $BLOC token - a utility and governance token that empowers holders to:



Participate in upcoming project sales

Vote on which projects get listed on the platform

Help shape the future direction of Blocscale via the DAO Gain early access and benefits across exclusive funding rounds

The current seed sale offers the lowest possible entry point into the $BLOC ecosystem - before public rounds and exchange listings commence.

Real-World Tokenization on XRPL - The Future Has Arrived

Blocscale is more than a launchpad - it's a gateway for real-world adoption of blockchain technology. With trillions of dollars in global assets expected to be tokenized in the coming years, Blocscale is strategically positioned to lead the charge on XRP Ledger.



Real Estate: Enable fractional ownership and tokenized capital raises

Equity & Commodities: Digitize traditionally illiquid markets

Startup Funding: Bring underserved entrepreneurs into the global capital network DeFi Integration: Bridge real-world value into XRPL's DeFi ecosystem

With a focus on emerging markets, Blocscale is making tokenization accessible - not just to crypto-native projects, but to traditional businesses as well.

DEX Listing Strategy: Upside for Early Investors

Upon completion of the seed and public rounds, Blocscale will list $BLOC on a decentralized exchange. The listing plan includes:



40% of raised XRP allocated to liquidity

20% of total $BLOC supply unlocked for trading Listing price set 20% above seed price



This ensures liquidity depth and gives early seed round participants a strong entry advantage.

The Final Stretch - Act Before the Hard Cap is Reached

The Blocscale seed sale is no longer a quiet opportunity - it's a race. With momentum accelerating and the hard cap in sight, the window for early-stage entry is closing quickly. Investors who believe in the long-term potential of real-world tokenization on XRP should act now to secure their share of $BLOC.

This isn't just a token sale - it's a stake in the next phase of the XRP Ledger's evolution.

Stay Connected With Blocscale Launchpad; For more information, Visit:

Website | $BLOC Seed Sale Portal | X | Telegram | WhitePaper

