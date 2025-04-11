Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SED's Net Zero Forum Roundtable Discussion April 21 - 23

2025-04-11 02:01:04
(MENAFN- 3BL) Smart Energy Decisions' Net Zero Forum is taking place April 21 - 23 and BioStar's CCO, David Smart will be hosting a microgrid-focused roundtable discussion and meeting with some very exciting companies!

A Path to Power Independence & Energy Optimization

Join the energy leaders defining the next era of distributed generation. Learn how to evaluate your organization's fit for a microgrid, capitalize on incentives, and take the first step toward energy independence .

New to Smart Energy Decisions programming? Learn more at the Net Zero Forum today!
Smart Energy Decisions | Net Zero Forum

#NetZeroForum #Microgrids #SmartEnergy #CHP #BESS #EnergyStorage #Sustainability #EarthDay2025 #OnsiteGeneration #PowerIndependence #CleanTech #SmartEnergyDecisions

