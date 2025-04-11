Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Pioneers' Trailblazing Food Recovery Work

2025-04-11 02:01:03
(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Waste360 .

By Arlene Karidis .

Divert and Safeway, Albertson's leading banner, recently teamed to tailor food recovery strategies to operational needs at a few Northern California Safeway stores. The project entailed leveraging store-specific data generated by Divert to uncover new opportunities for waste reduction and outlining strategies for ongoing improvement.

Together with Divert's field team, in collaboration with Alameda County Community Food Bank, Safeway increased donations for the first grouping of stores by 20 percent in three months.

The program is continuing to expand to additional stores and regions identified as having the greatest opportunity.

See original article on Waste360 and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .

