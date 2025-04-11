The Grand Wine Tasting

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience- Grand Wine Tasting is back, May 17th.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Returns May 12-18- Tickets now on sale for weeklong celebration of food, wine, and culinary adventures.The highly anticipated Santa Barbara Culinary Experience(SBCE) returns May 12-18, 2025, offering an expanded lineup of immersive food and wine events across Santa Barbara County. Presented in collaboration with The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, the SBCE brings together Santa Barbara County's vibrant food and beverage scene, spotlighting the region's world-class chefs, winemakers, farmers, artisans, and hospitality community.“This year's Santa Barbara Culinary Experience is our most ambitious yet, featuring an extraordinary lineup of events that truly reflect the spirit and bounty of our region,” said Jamie Knee, the Petite Wine Traveler and Director of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, and“It's also very important to us that SBCE is accessible to our entire community, so this year we've expanded our programming to offer a variety of events that appeal to all our audiences - including kids!We're committed to providing an educational platform for important conversations about our region's food and wine businesses to help deepen connections between the community and these industries. We're excited about this year's program, and look forward to welcoming everyone back!”Tickets are on sale now at sbce, with a diverse selection of exclusive dining experiences, hands-on cooking classes, tastings, farm excursions and more.Signature Events & Special ExperiencesSBCE 2025 will feature a curated collection of unforgettable experiences, including:Signature EventsEmail...ts for tickets and more information.Grand Wine Tasting at El Presidio de Santa Barbara | May 17 - Immerse yourself in the flavors of Santa Barbara County's renowned wine country at The Grand Wine Tasting, the premier celebration of the 2025 SBCE, set against the stunning backdrop of the historic El Presidio de Santa Bárbara. Savor wines from more than 40 wineries, indulge in delectable bites from local chefs and food artisans and enjoy live music as you explore this historic venue. Dive deeper into what makes Santa Barbara County wines so great with engaging panel discussions, featuring the visionary winemakers shaping Santa Barbara's wine legacy.Supporting the Local Food CommunityA portion of the event's proceeds will benefit Santa Barbara County nonprofit organizationsdedicated to strengthening the local food system, ensuring that the region's culinary culture continues to thrive for future generations.Volunteer OpportunitiesGet Tickets NowTickets for individual events vary in price and availability. The full lineup, event details, and purchasing options can be found at sbce.About The Santa Barbara Culinary ExperienceThe mission of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, in partnership with The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, is to shine a light on our local culinary, hospitality, tourism, artisan, and small business communities. Through the SBCE's partnership with the Foundation, a portion of the proceeds from the Taste of Santa Barbara is used to make grants to local nonprofit organizations making a difference in Santa Barbara County's food system.About The Julia Child FoundationThe Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts was created by Julia in 1995. Its mission is to educate and encourage everyone to appreciate the joys of cooking, eating, and drinking well. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, the Foundation has granted $3.5 million to non-profits supporting research in culinary history, scholarships for professional culinary training, food writing, and media as well as professional development and food literacy programs

Jamie Knee

Petite Wine Traveler & Santa Barbara Culinary Experience

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.