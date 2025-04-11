Hundreds Of High-Performing Professionals In Energy Engineering And Operations Come Together

A premier destination for inclusive leadership development in the energy industry

- Tiffany WoodyardMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This June, hundreds of high-performing professionals from across the country will unite in Louisville, Kentucky for the 2025 Energetic Women Conference, powered by MEA Energy Association (MEA). With the theme "Where Leaders Become Legends," this year's gathering is a powerhouse of inspiration, authenticity, and mindset for women in energy engineering and operations.Now in its 17th year, the Energetic Women Conference occurs from June 10-12, 2025, at the Galt House Hotel where attendees will engage in insightful energy industry tours, innovative utility practices, authentic relationship-building, and top-quality educational sessions designed to enhance leadership and interpersonal skills.“This is a specialty event-a women's conference that uniquely combines both technical education and leadership insights, offering the best of both worlds in one experience,” explains Energetic Women Chair Tiffany Woodyard and manager of standards at NiSource, Inc. in Ohio.“We're excited to be in Louisville where we can truly parallel the city's legendary status with the conference's mission to cultivate exceptional leadership in the energy sector.”Signature standout general sessions are:.Opening Keynote: Olympic Gold Medalist DeeDee Trotter -“I Can. I Must. I Will!TM️”.Afternoon Keynote: Rachel Druckenmiller –“Unmute Yourself: Say YES, Stand Out, and Lead Like a Legend”.Closing Keynote: Cassandra Worthy –“The Mindset and Skillset for Legendary Change Leadership”Pre-conference industry sessions focus on timely topics, including“The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Harnessing AI in Utility Operations”, "Corporate Volunteerism - The Benefits and Alignment with Corporate Goals" and,“Insights from Xcel Energy: Wildfire Preparedness and Emergency Management”. Additional topics include data center dynamics, emergency response strategies, personal branding, and the psychology of transformation.As a professional and leadership development resource within the natural gas and electric utility industry, Energetic Women aims to prepare women for leadership roles in operations and engineering-areas where significant gaps persist today. The organization is dedicated to promoting, supporting, connecting, and recognizing individuals committed to developing high-potential leaders to create a sustainable future and increase diversity at the top levels.The Energetic Women Conference is a premier destination for inclusive leadership development. At this year's event, professionals in the energy industry have the opportunity to draw inspiration from Louisville's legendary figures and traditions, while focusing on personal and professional growth. The event promises to be a transformative experience, empowering attendees to become the leaders who will shape the future of the energy industry. Register at EnergeticWomen/conference .About Energetic Women:Energetic Women, a program of MEA, is a national professional and leadership development resource within the natural gas and electric utility industry. Our mission is to prepare women within the energy industry for leadership roles in operations and engineering, which is where the greatest gap exists today. We promote, support, connect and recognize those who believe in developing high potential leaders to create a sustainable future and increase diversity at the top levels.About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

