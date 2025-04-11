Putin Pledges 8.4 Trln Rubles For Navy Upgrade

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Russia will allocate 8.4 trillion rubles (about 100.5 billion U.S. dollars) to upgrade its navy in the next decade, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

The changing global situation, emerging challenges, maritime threats and rapid technological advances require the creation of "a new image for the navy," Putin said at a meeting on the development of the Russian Navy.

The share of modern weapons and equipment in the Russian Navy's strategic nuclear forces stands at 100 percent, Putin said, adding, "This figure must be maintained in the future."

The navy has played a key role in ensuring the country's defense and security and protecting Russia's interests in the world's oceans, the president added.