Havertz Could Return For Arsenal Before End Of Season: Arteta

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsenal forward Kai Havertz could return from injury before the end of the season to boost the Gunners' bid for Champions League glory.

Havertz was expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury during the club's training camp in Dubai in February.

The Germany international needed surgery but was seen stepping up his rehabilitation in videos on social media this week, sparking hope he could be back in time for a potential Champions League final appearance.

Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the quarter-final first leg on Tuesday as they aim to win the tournament for the first time.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Brentford, Gunners boss Arteta offered welcome news about Havertz's recovery timetable.

"Hopefully we can have him back before the end of season," he told reporters on Friday.

"Let's see. Every injury isn't the same. Great work ethic, desperate to get back playing as quick as possible - and a great medical staff as well to look after them.

"Once you get to the last stage of that rehab, you can understand better how close or far you are to make that next step."

That would be a massive boost for Arsenal, who have been forced to use Spain midfielder Mikel Merino as a striker in the absence of Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Havertz, who scored Chelsea's Champions League final winner in 2021, has netted 17 times in all competitions this season.

Despite criticism of the 25-year-old's finishing, he has the experience and quality to provide a huge lift if he can return in time for the closing weeks of the season.

Arsenal are already on a high after producing one of the greatest results in the club's storied history against Real.

"There has been an unbelievable energy around the place. It was a very special night. That's over and now our full focus is on Brentford because it is a game that will require the best of us," Arteta said.