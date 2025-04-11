President Of Turkiye Meets Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Antalya: President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Friday, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Republic of Turkiye, along with His Highness's wishes for His Excellency's continued good health and happiness, and for the Turkish people's ongoing progress and prosperity.

In turn, HE President of the Republic of Turkiye entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to HH the Amir, along with his wishes for His Highness's continued good health and well-being, and for the Qatari people's further development and prosperity.

The meeting discussed the close cooperation between the two sisterly countries and explored ways to enhance and expand these relations. The two sides also reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria, in addition to a range of issues of mutual concern