AMERICAN BATTLEFIELD TRUST OFFERS TRIO OF WAYS TO MARK 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF REVOLUTIONARY WAR WITH A 21ST CENTURY TWIST

From land preservation to curated visitation tips to groundbreaking virtual reality, nonprofit provides tangible ways to honor a pivotal moment in American history

CONCORD, Mass., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord, the April 19, 1775, engagements that ignited the Revolutionary War, the American Battlefield Trust offers a trio of ways to remember and experience those events. By marrying groundbreaking 21st century technology and the tangible, ongoing work of historic landscape preservation with one of the most iconic stories in American history, the Trust brings the past to life.

Land Preservation Announcement: Officials from the Trust, National Park Service and Friends of Minute Man National Historical Park will gather at 11:00 am on Monday, April 14, at the Barrett Farm to highlight the park's latest addition and celebrate progress toward the ambitious goal of preserving 2,500 acres of Revolutionary War battlefields during the anniversary. Details here.

Pocket Historian and Tour Guide: The Trust's latest mobile app gives you everything you need to explore the first days of the American Revolution – in person or from afar. The Liberty Trail Massachusetts , now available for free download through the App Store and Google Play , guides users through the Lexington and Concord battlefields and beyond with six different tour options and curated routes to explore the game-changing events that transpired on April 19, 1775, - just in time for the 250th anniversary of the shot heard 'round the world. In tandem with the app launch, the Trust expanded The Liberty Trail website with new content, including detailed guides to historic sites across the state, biographies of notable figures, educational videos and other resources designed to enrich the experience for travelers and lifelong learners alike.

Immersive Virtual Reality: Come as close as you can to time travel with the Trust's immersive virtual reality production that puts you in the center of the groundbreaking events of April 1775. Through our previous VR collaboration with Wide Awake Films, more than 39 million people have immersed themselves in Civil War combat, now viewers can experience the Revolutionary War like never before. Catch the exclusive trailer now and tune in for our YouTube premiere at 9:00 pm on April 17, 2025!

From a grassroots organization started by historians nearly 40 years ago, the American Battlefield Trust has grown into one of the most successful historic land preservation and education organizations in the United States. The Trust has protected nearly 60,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War, representing 160 sites in 25 states from Massachusetts to New Mexico. Its 350,000 members and supporters believe in the power of place and the continued relevance of our shared history to modern American society. Learn more at .

SOURCE American Battlefield Trust

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED