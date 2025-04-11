All-New Subaru Motorsports USA WRX ARA25L To Debut At Olympus Rally

MENAFN - PR Newswire) L4WD competition cars are heavily modified compared to their stock counterparts but must adhere to specific parameters and restrictions. As such, they remain closely related to the WRX models on the showroom floor – particularly when compared to the cars found in the Open 4-Wheel-Drive (O4WD) class, where Subaru Motorsports USA driver Brandon Semenuk and co-driver Keaton Williams are currently chasing a fourth straight ARA championship.

Expertly designed and assembled by performance partner Vermont SportsCar, the WRX ARA25L showcases what is possible with a much closer to stock Subaru WRX while offering drivers the chance to compete with Travis Pastrana at a significantly lower price point than that of the O4WD class. The heart of the WRX ARA25L is its turbocharged and intercooled 2.4-liter Subaru FA24 BOXER engine. With its factory turbocharger, ARA L4WD class-mandated 33mm restrictor and 2.5-bar absolute boost limit, the ARA25L's engine produces roughly 315 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 6-speed sequential gearbox with a 3-plate carbon race clutch.

Suspension duties are handled by R53 motorsport springs and dampers along with a combination of OEM and VSC hardware, and the WRX ARA25L's 15-inch O.Z. Competition wheels wear Yokohama ADVAN A053 rally tires. Brembo 4-piston brake calipers and 300mm brake rotors front and rear bring everything to a halt.

According to Pastrana, fresh out of the car on day one of testing, the WRX ARA25L is "a really fun car to drive" with "less downforce than the open car, which adds even more to the fun factor. It drives like a 125cc 2-stroke – you're always shiftin' and movin'!"

The anticipation for Pastrana's 2025 ARA debut has been building, and now with the reveal of the WRX ARA25L and Subaru Motorsports USA's participation in L4WD there are more reasons than ever to go spectate – or enter – a rally. Look for Pastrana and the WRX ARA25L at ARA events all season long, including some Super Regionals like July's Rally Colorado, and for the latest news and updates be sure to follow Subaru Motorsports USA on Facebook , on Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa , and TikTok @subarumotorsportsusa .

