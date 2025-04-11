TEAMSTERS BUS DRIVERS IN HOUSTON RATIFY LIFE-CHANGING NEW CONTRACT

More Than 400 Transdev Drivers Gain Access to Teamsters Health Care, Pension

HOUSTON, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transdev bus operators, represented by Teamsters Local 988, have ratified a new contract with 99 percent voting yes. The three-year agreement covers 427 workers that provide public transportation for the Houston Metropolitan Transit Authority.

"These Teamsters bus drivers make Houston run safely and successfully," said Robert Mele, President of Local 988. "We could not be prouder to continue to represent these vital workers and help them to secure contracts that raise industry standards. This agreement will make a huge difference in the lives of Transdev Teamsters and their families for many years beyond the contract."

The new agreement includes protection of rights language, a substantial pay boost, TeamCare health insurance, and access to the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust, which is the largest multi-employer pension plan in the country. The contract also allows, for the first time ever, Houston Transdev drivers to take sick days.

"We've had Teamsters representation for nearly three decades, and our contracts keep getting better and better," said Towanda Jackson, a chief steward with Local 988. "Securing top tier union insurance, sick days, and a pension plan that will allow us to retire with dignity is going to make a monumental difference in our lives."

Chartered in 1967, Teamsters Local 988 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Houston and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit teamster988 .

Contact:

Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 988

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED