123Invent Inventor Develops Convenient Way To Skip Ads (OSK-1184)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I personally find it annoying when I have to stop what I'm doing every few minutes to hit the skip button on my phone when an ad is playing. I thought there could be a more convenient and automatic way to skip the ad," said an inventor, from Dellroy, Ohio, "so I invented the YOUTUBE SKIP BUTTON. My design enables you to continue without the hassle of going back to hit the skip button."

The invention provides a new app for skipping ads when watching videos. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stop what you are doing to skip the ad. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it enables you to enjoy your music or video content. The invention features apractical and automatic design that is easy to use.

The YOUTUBE SKIP BUTTON is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact George Krause at 330-401-5773 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

