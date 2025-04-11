Mastec Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ ) will release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 1, 2025 after the market close. In addition, MasTec's senior management will host a webcast and call to review these results on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live and can be accessed through the MasTec Investor Relations website at . A replay, along with the earnings release and supporting materials, will also be posted to the website.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 888-256-1007 toll-free within the U.S. or 1-856-344-9221. The conference ID is 6500226. The webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading North American infrastructure engineering and construction company operating across a range of end markets. MasTec's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: power delivery services, including transmission and distribution, wireless, wireline/fiber and customer fulfillment activities; power generation, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas pipeline and distribution infrastructure; heavy civil; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. MasTec's corporate website can be accessed at . MasTec's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and MasTec may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Investors tab of the website.

SOURCE MasTec, Inc.

