123Invent Inventor Develops New BBQ Briquette/Starting Fluid System (OSK-1182)
PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to start a BBQ fire," said an inventor, from Imperial, Mo., "so I invented the SMART START. My design eliminates the time and hassle associated with using a large briquette bag and cans of starting fluid."
The invention provides an improved way to start a BBQ fire. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a large briquette bag and cans of starting fluid. As a result, it increases convenience, and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for BBQ enthusiasts.
The SMART START is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact George Dinges at 636-296-1069 or email [email protected].
