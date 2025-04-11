Westernu COMP And COMP-Northwest Named Tier 1 Medical School For Primary Care For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) WesternU is one of 16 institutions in the top tier for primary care. The 2025 rankings place medical schools into one of four tiers. Tier 1 institutions were in the 85 percentile or higher of medical schools ranked. WesternU is the only osteopathic medical school ranked Tier 1 for primary care. See the 2025 Best Medical Schools: Primary Care ranking here.

U.S. News & World Report has named WesternU's COMP and COMP-Northwest as a Tier 1 institution for primary care training.

"We are deeply honored that Western University of Health Sciences has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Tier 1 institution in Medical-Primary Care," said WesternU Provost and Chief Academic Officer Paula M. Crone, DO '92. "This distinction reflects the exceptional commitment of our faculty, students, and staff at the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and COMP-Northwest to advancing health care through compassionate, community-based education. It underscores our mission to prepare outstanding physicians who are making a meaningful difference in communities across the nation."

COMP and COMP-Northwest are also ranked No. 6 for Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care. This ranking is based on the percentage of each school's 2016-2018 medical and osteopathic graduates practicing direct patient care in primary care fields. As part of the 2025 National Residency Match cycle, 57% of the COMP-Northwest Class of 2025 and 58% of the COMP Class of 2025 placed into primary care specialties.

"We are incredibly honored and excited to be recognized by the U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row as a Tier 1 institution for primary care training," said COMP and COMP-Northwest Dean Lisa Warren, DO '01, MBA. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to our students, our communities, and our mission rooted in humanism, as we prepare future physicians to make a meaningful impact on their patients and the health of the communities they serve."

COMP and COMP-Northwest also ranked in the following categories:



Most Graduates Practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas (#123)

Most Graduates Practicing in Rural Areas (#88) Tier 4 in Best Medical Schools: Research

About Western University of Health Sciences

Western University of Health Sciences ( ), located in Pomona, Calif. and Lebanon, Ore., is an independent nonprofit health professions university, conferring degrees in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, dental medicine, medical sciences, nursing, optometry, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine and veterinary medicine. WesternU is home to WesternU Health , where the best in collaborative health care services is offered.

