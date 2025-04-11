Automotive Nonwoven Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 4.7 Billion In 2031, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive nonwoven market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.1% annually from 2024 to 2031, with an anticipated size of US$ 4.7 billion by 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2031 (billion US$) 4.7 Growth (CAGR) 4.1% during 2024-2031 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Automotive Nonwoven Market:

The global automotive nonwoven market is segmented based on vehicle category type, material type, application type, formation type, and region.

Based on vehicle type - The automotive nonwoven market is segmented into automotive (ICE, BEV, and Hybrid), recreational vehicles, and other vehicles. Nonwovens Automotive will continue to dominate the automotive nonwoven market with high production levels, versatile applications, and governmental compliances. The increasing use of EVs and hybrids and the demand for lighter, lower-cost, and greener materials are propelling nonwoven demand. Nonwovens are important in thermal, acoustic, and battery insulation, which makes vehicles more efficient and comfortable. Their fiber structure contributes to them being extremely effective sound absorbers, dampening noise and vibrations for a quieter ride, particularly in EVs, where the lack of an internal combustion engine further increases the demand for sound-dampening technology.



Based on the material type – The market is segmented into polyester, polypropylene, glass fiber, natural fiber, and other materials. Polyester is expected to remain dominant for the automotive nonwoven market during the forecast period. Polyester is mostly used in carpets, headliners, packaged trays, and trunks. It offers high strength, durability, comfort, aesthetic appeal, and low moisture absorption. Polyester fabrics can be engineered to have specific properties like softness, moisture-wicking, and breathability, enhancing the overall comfort and feel of the vehicle interior.



Based on the application type - The market is segmented into carpet, insulation, trunk, hood liner, headliner, seating, packaged tray, door panel, and other applications. Carpet is expected to hold the largest share of the automotive nonwoven market during the forecast period . Nonwovens provide tremendous floor protection, underlayment or padding, heat, and sound insulation in flooring applications in the automotive industry. An average car uses approximately 25-30 square meters of nonwoven fabrics, out of which ~35-40% is associated with carpets. Developments such as Autoneum's Tune-It needle-punch carpets provide optimal noise protection with a weight advantage of up to 25% over regular needle-punch carpets. They also promote lower fuel consumption and emissions.

Based on the formation type - The market is segmented into spunlaid, drylaid, and other formations. Drylaid is likely to dominate the market of automotive nonwoven during the forecast period. Drylaid nonwovens can be produced using various types of reinforced fibers, such as synthetic fibers (e.g., fiberglass, polyester fiber), natural fibers (e.g., flax, wool), or a blend of different fibers. They offer a combination of strength, durability, dimensional stability, and acoustic properties that make them suitable for various automotive interior applications, such as trunk liners, headliners, and door panels.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the automotive nonwoven market during the forecast period . This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:



Asia-Pacific has a presence of a large number of major OEMs, such as Toyota, Nissan, Suzuki, BYD, and Hyundai, which make the region a growth engine of the automotive industry.

Stringent government regulations related to vehicle emissions and safety standards in countries like China and Japan have prompted automotive manufacturers to incorporate nonwoven materials in various applications demanding requirements, such as lightweight, noise reduction, and insulation. China is the world's largest producer of nonwoven textiles, producing roughly one-third of all nonwovens produced worldwide. With 5.3 million tons produced in 2020, China accounted for 33.9% of the global output. China was not only the largest manufacturer, but it was also the country with the fastest growth rate in nonwoven manufacturing.

Likewise, North America and Europe are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming years , driven by increasing automotive production and a rising focus on lightweight vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.



Automotive Nonwoven Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



The increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Automakers are incorporating nonwoven textiles due to their lightweight nature, which helps in reducing vehicle weight and improving fuel efficiency.

The stringent government regulations on emissions are pushing manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly materials.

The growing automotive production and rising consumer preference for enhanced vehicle aesthetics and comfort.

The expanding electric vehicle (EV) market also boosts the demand for nonwoven textiles, as these materials contribute to lightweight structures essential for improving battery efficiency. Advancements in nonwoven manufacturing technologies, such as recyclable and bio-based materials, are gaining traction, aligning with the industry's shift toward sustainability.



Top 10 Companies in the Automotive Nonwoven Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with over 200 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the automotive nonwoven market. Some of the major players provide a complete range of services. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.



Autoneum Holding Ltd.

Fibertex group

Freudenberg Group

Milliken & Company

Alder Pelzer Holding

Carver Non-Woven Technologies

Eco-Technilin

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH

Precision Textiles Quantum Dynamic Holding Limited



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Automotive Nonwoven Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



