Automation Workz Launched Senseiiwyze To Increase Falling Consumer Sentiment

- Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO, former economistDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The economy operates as a never-ending consumer spending cycle. The economy grows - creating jobs, business profits, and taxes-when residents buy goods and services. Residents purchase goods and services from retailers in the product market, who then order their inventory from businesses/manufacturers. These businesses pay employees to convert raw materials from the factor/resources market into goods and services, initiating another cycle round.Consumer Sentiment is an indication of how people feel about the economy and their personal financial situations. When consumer sentiment is high, people are more likely to spend money on goods and services, boosting business revenues and stimulating economic growth. When consumer sentiment declines, people cut back on discretionary spending, leading to reduced demand, slower economic growth, and even recessions.The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index dropped 11% to the lowest level since the pandemic. Ida Byrd-Hill and Automation Workz introduced SenseiiWyze , an AI-powered tech skill coaching app, designed to bolster consumer sentiment by empowering individuals to embrace their life vision, career and tech skill development to increase their income. Ida Byrd-Hill is an university of Michigan trained economist. The SenseiiWyze coaching process began when Byrd-Hill sought tools to overcoming the challenges of growing up in a Flint, Michigan public housing, academic setbacks-including a 0.500 GPA at the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor and death of her daughter. She digitized these tools.A Journey of Resilience and ConfidenceByrd-Hill's story is a testament to the impact of perseverance and high consumer confidence. Despite obstacles, she refused to let her circumstances define her future. Embracing continuous learning and strategic thinking, she navigated her path out of poverty to affluency, ultimately establishing herself as a prominent entrepreneur employing her staff of 5 and training 200+ Michiganders to secure tech certification in AI & Data Analytics, Cybersecurity Ops, IoT, Network Engineering and Tech Project Management to earn average salaries of $67,250."High consumer sentiment can change the economy of every neighborhood, city, state or country. SenseiiWyze is a personal economic development tool," says Byrd-Hill.Introducing SenseiiWyze: Enhancing Consumer SentimentSenseiiWyze is an AI-powered tech skill coaching app that empowers individuals to breakthrough financial and identity stagnation to design a prosperous life and career. The app offers insights gained from:.Personalized Personality Typing: SenseiiWyze utilizes AI to assess users cognitive thinking patterns and strengths with data collected from Big 5 OCEAN exam..Gamified Skill Development: Engaging users through interactive puzzle mazes that reinforce technical and cognitive skills..Vision Boarding: Helping users visualize their goals and create actionable plans to achieve them."Until ordinary residents see themselves as 'Techies' they will not complete rigorous tech training. Through SenseiiWyze, we are coaching them to experience coding skills in a gaming format, which can lead to higher-paying careers, even in the midst of perceived chaos," Byrd-Hill emphasizes.A Call to ActionSenseiiWyze seeks to restore consumer sentiment by equipping users with the skills and self-assurance needed to thrive in today's chaotic economy. Every corporate, workforce and economic development organization should deploy SenseiiWyze to ensure their constituents thrive in 2025. Individuals can download SenseiiWyze from the Apple App Store or Google Play, for FREE today. Organizations can purchase a subscription to view collective AI-Powered insights about their constituents. Schedule a meeting .BIOIda Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz, best known for its economic data assessments, culture audits, inclusion executive coaching and its Top 10 tech boot camp.Ida has been instrumental in powering corporate digital transformations, organizational change and the training of 16,520 front-liners in emerging tech - AI & data analytics, cybersecurity ops, internet of things (IoT), network engineering.Ida Byrd-Hill is a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA, in Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute with an MBA, People Management/ Strategy. She is a member of Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and CEO Talent Council, Chair of West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative and SHRM.Ida sees herself as the strategist bridging the gap between executives and front-liners. She is the author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas.

