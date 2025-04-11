Planet TV Studios Airing“New Frontiers” Episode On Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Saturday, April 12Th, 2025 On Bloomberg. The Content In The Episode Is A Planet TV Studios Original & It Is Brought To You By & Sponsored By Planet TV Studios

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. NeOnc Technologies Holdings in New Frontiers Episode April 12th on Bloomberg Television.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE,, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era when relentless innovation is the only answer to entrenched challenges, Planet TV Studios is re-running an incisive installment of its flagship series, New Frontiers. This fresh airing delves into the rigorous science and bold vision fueling NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.-a company that is reimagining the approach to brain cancer through pioneering intranasal therapies. This renewed broadcast on Bloomberg Television is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 5:00 to 5:30 PM ET.

A Critical Examination of NeOnc's Revolutionary Strategy

Under the stewardship of esteemed neurosurgeon Dr. Thomas Chen, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is taking aim at one of modern medicine's most formidable obstacles: the blood-brain barrier. Historically, this physiological barricade has imperiled traditional treatment modalities, stymieing progress against brain cancer. Now, NeOnc is challenging conventional wisdom with two experimental agents-NEO100 and NEO212.

NEO100 represents a highly purified form of perillyl alcohol.

NEO212 is an inventive fusion of temozolomide (TMZ) and perillyl alcohol.

Early clinical findings suggest that these compounds could signal a paradigm shift in the management of glioblastoma multiforme and metastatic brain tumors, offering potentially greater efficacy along with improved tolerability.“Brain cancer patients have long faced limited options, and our goal is to provide a meaningful alternative,” Dr. Chen asserts, underscoring the promise of an intranasal delivery mechanism specifically designed to circumvent the notorious blood-brain barrier.

Not content with just advancing treatment, NeOnc is also preparing for a significant evolution in its corporate journey-a direct listing on Nasdaq in the first quarter of 2025, a maneuver anticipated to broaden its research horizons and bolster its innovative pipeline.

Returning Expertise: Host Gina Grad

Bringing this narrative to life is returning host Gina Grad, whose journalistic rigor and knack for distilling complex medical science have become hallmarks of the series. Known for her incisive commentary-evident from her previous work on The Adam Carolla Show and her memorable contribution to children's literature in My Extra Mom, a book about helping children cope with their blended families -Grad provides the contextual framework necessary to appreciate the broader implications of these medical breakthroughs.“I'm thrilled to be part of another season of New Frontiers,” she observes, reminding viewers that the journey of innovation is as much about the human spirit as it is about the science behind it.

How to Engage with the Innovation

For those poised to scrutinize the forefront of neurosurgical advancements, the re-airing of New Frontiers offers an in-depth look at the current trajectory of medical innovation. Tune into Bloomberg Television on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 5:00 to 5:30 PM ET. Additionally, the episode will soon be available for on-demand streaming via platforms including Amazon, Vimeo, YouTube, Roku, Tumblr, X, Brighteon, Facebook, Rumble, Dailymotion, ReportWire, Newsbreak, and more-ensuring that this critical dialogue remains accessible to a national audience.

For More Information

For further insights into NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., visit neonctech or email .... Additional details on New Frontiers and other initiatives from Planet TV Studios are available at planettvstudios, or by contacting Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or ....

This re-airing is more than a mere repetition-it is a clarion call to a critical public discourse on the evolving landscape of medical innovation. In an age where breakthroughs must be as scrutinized as they are celebrated, New Frontiers challenges its viewers to weigh every development with the clarity and depth that our times demand.

