Inventhelp Inventor Develops Medical Emergency Lights For Vehicles (PTA-236)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to signal for help if experiencing a seizure or heart attack while driving," said an inventor, from Tigard, Ore., "so I invented the MEDICAL EMERGENCY LIGHTS. My design enables you to request emergency medical assistance, and it could offer peace of mind for safety-conscious motorists with health-related issues."

The invention provides an improved emergency medical signal for motorists. In doing so, it would prompt others to call for help so an ambulance arrives on the scene in the quickest manner possible. As a result, it saves time, and it increases safety. The invention features an attention-getting design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, especially those who are elderly and/or suffer from medical issues.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PTA-236, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

