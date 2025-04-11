Joseph Abboud Debuts New Campaign: A Life Well Suited Starring Actors Will Catlett, Ilfenesh Hadera & U.S. Veteran Nate Boyer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Against the backdrop of a stately chateau, the setting amplifies the sense of refinement and elegance long associated with Joseph Abboud. Looks featured include Ready-to-Wear, Custom Suiting, and Bespoke Joseph Abboud, the brand's premium service available by appointment with its Master Tailor.

Joseph Abboud is a top selling brand at Men's Wearhouse with a robust Made in USA tailored business, operated by Tailored Brands, out of the longstanding Joseph Abboud Factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts, proudly creating domestically produced goods in the heart of New England.

The campaign cast includes:

Will Catlett is an American actor and producer acclaimed for his roles in True Story, a Netflix Limited Series and most recently Constellation for Apple TV and Abigail, bringing depth and charisma to every frame.

"I'm honored to be a part of an iconic brand that has stood the test of time, with every stitch holding a story, and the story is still unfolding" says Catlett.

Nate Boyer is a multifaceted American figure, having served as a U.S. Army Green Beret, filmmaker, and former professional football player. He represents a life built on purpose and resilience – qualities reflected in the brand's DNA.

"As a proud U.S. Army Veteran, I'm grateful to partner with Joseph Abboud-a Made in USA brand that embodies American craftsmanship and stands by people through life's defining moments" shares Boyer.

Ilfenesh Hadera is an American actress recognized for her outstanding roles in TV and film including Godfather of Harlem and Spike Lee's upcoming film Highest to Lowest. She brings poise and power to the campaign's narrative.

"What a pleasure to have such a dynamic cast represent Joseph Abboud," states Jameel Spencer, CMO Fashion & Athletic Verticals at WHP Global, which owns the Joseph Abboud brand. "This campaign is about more than clothes – it's about the moments that shape us. The suit becomes part of that story: tailored to perfection, ready for the moment."

Shot by New-York based photographer Menelik Puryear, the visuals capture both polish and personality distinguished by rich textures, real light, and storytelling that feels lived-in yet aspirational. A life well-lived is a life well-suited. The campaign launches today across the brand's owned channels and will be featured in the May issue of VOGUE magazine.

Link to campaign video and high-resolution campaign images HERE .

About Joseph Abboud

For more than 30 years, Joseph Abboud has been dedicated to helping men from all walks of life look and feel their best. Proudly made in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and manufactured in the oldest bespoke & custom-tailoring factory in the USA. Joseph Abboud is available in over 1,400 retail locations in North America including Men's Wearhouse, and in more than 90 locations in Japan, as well as online. For more information, visit josephabboud and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York-based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP Global owns a portfolio of consumer brands that collectively generate over $7 Billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit whp-global or follow @whp_global on social.

Media Contact:

Colette Landi Sipperly

[email protected]

(917) 767-9796

SOURCE Joseph Abboud