Reporting On Acquisition Of Treasury Shares
|Date
|# shares
| Average
price (in €)
| Minimum
price (in €)
| Maximum
price (in €)
| Total value
(in €)
|07/04/2025
|28,001
|7.708
|7.650
|7.790
|215,828
|08/04/2025
|18,000
|7.897
|7.880
|7.910
|142,140
|09/04/2025
|38,500
|7.501
|7.450
|7.550
|288,785
|10/04/2025
|34,257
|7.754
|7.720
|7.790
|265,646
On December 2, 2024, Ontex launched a share buy-back program to acquire a maximum of 1.5 million shares. On April 10, 2025, the program was finalized with all 1.5 million shares repurchased. The shares acquired will contribute to meeting Ontex's obligations under its current and future long-term incentive plans. The program is conducted under the terms and conditions of the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on May 5, 2023, and is executed by an independent intermediary, who will make its decisions independently pursuant to a discretionary mandate.
Enquiries
- Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 ... Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 ...
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby, feminine and adult care products, both for retailers and the healthcare sector. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,000 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn .
Attachment
-
250411_SBB_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment