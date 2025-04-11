Maine Propels Cannabis Research Advancements At It's Brunswick Landing Innovation Center

Developed by Maine's Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, TechPlace supports innovations capable of impacting the world

The partnership is unique in the pharmaceutical and cannabis industry. Ensuring the availability of cannabis for research within the United States and Globally

BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maine Propels Cannabis Research Advancements At It's Brunswick Landing Innovation CenterMaridose, a leading Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Licensed Bulk Manufacturer of cannabis for research proudly announces the establishment of a Center of Excellence for Cannabis Research at TechPlace at Brunswick Landing, Maine. This expansion enhances the company's ability to provide high quality cannabis to approved researchers, supporting the company's ultimate goal of commercializing prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs, and dietary supplements.Richard Shain, Maridose founder, expressed his gratitude for the support from the State of Maine and MRRA, the operator of Brunswick Landing. Shain emphasized,“We're grateful for the collaboration with the State of Maine and MRRA, who have been supportive of our vision for advancing cannabis research.”Locating at TechPlace gives Maridose access to cutting-edge technologies and a network of like-minded professionals. The synergy between Maridose's and TechPlace's ecosystem positions the company in the forefront of cannabis research. The parties are convinced Maridose's expertise in developing cannabis-related pharmaceuticals and wellness products will contribute to the growth of Maine's biotech community and the broader research industry.Parties interested in purchasing cannabis APIs for research or partnering with Maridose should directly contact the company.About Maridose LLCMaridose is a DEA-licensed Bulk Manufacturer of cannabis. The company supplies cannabis flower and extracts to approved researchers for biopharmaceutical research and product development. The company was selected by the U.S. DOJ and DEA to legally cultivate and sell cannabis. Maridose's Center of Excellence is located at TechPlace in Brunswick Landing, Maine providing best-in-class cannabis cultivation, research and product development.About TechPlace at Brunswick LandingTechPlace at Brunswick Landing is an innovation hub fostering collaboration and cutting-edge research. This dynamic ecosystem provides Maridose with state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant community, positioning the company at the forefront of cannabis research. For more information, visit

Richard Shain

Maridose

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.