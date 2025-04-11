The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Expands Footprint Through Key April Events

The Salvation Army Red Shield

Salvation Army Canteen

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Team Members

Emergency Management and Volunteers Preparing for Lex250 and Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America

- Dawn Brantley, Director, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) is expanding its footprint across the Commonwealth through its participation in two major events this April: the Lex250 Celebration and the 129th Boston Marathon.This month's participation in two of Massachusetts' most iconic events highlights the evolution of The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services, not just as a responder to natural and manmade disasters, but as an active partner in community well-being and emergency preparedness across the state. Through its expanded footprint, The Salvation Army is growing its ability to respond, support, and serve all those in need during moments of crisis andcelebration alike.“We are proud of the expanded reach of our Emergency Disaster Services teams in recent years, and we're excited to bring in additional teams and volunteers from other divisions across our region,” said Emily Mew, Director, Emergency Disaster Services, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division .“Through our presence and involvement with the Lex250 and Boston Marathon, we will be able to connect with thousands of individuals, offering our unwavering support in moments of celebration and emergency preparedness. These events allow us to showcase the compassion, resilience and services that The Salvation Army continues to bring to the Commonwealth and beyond.”In line with its ongoing commitment to support local communities during times of need, The Salvation Army's involvement in these events underscores the organization's growing presence across the Commonwealth and its capacity to respond throughout the Eastern Territory. It also emphasizes The Salvation Army's rapid response capabilities and dedication to serving emergency management partners through community events in addition to those affected by emergencies or crises.Lex250 CelebrationThe Lex250 events commemorate the historic 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution, bringing together thousands of people from near and far to honor the rich history of the town. Over the past year and a half, EDS staff from The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division have joined federal, state, and local partners as part of public safety planning groups to support the National Park Service and local municipal events for the weekend of April 19, 2025.Additionally, The Salvation Army will join MEMA at the Unified Coordination Center in Lexington throughout the weekend to facilitate a timely response to any public safety needs. From offering hydration, snacks, and over 4000 meals throughout Patriots Day weekend, to providing support through its trained disaster response personnel from Massachusetts, The Salvation Army's presence at this significant historical event reflects the division's growing role in serving local communities. This year, trained EDS volunteers from New Jersey, New York, and New England will join the Massachusetts team. The Salvation Army Eastern Territory's largest feeding response vehicle will be brought in specially from New Jersey to serve thousands of meals in Lexington and Concord.Boston MarathonWhen the 30,000 participants from around the world get ready to run the 129th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America on Monday, April 21, 2025, dozens of EDS volunteers and six Salvation Army canteens from Massachusetts and New England will be located strategically along the route, as a sign of help, hope, and healing. The Boston Marathon, a global sporting event that draws an international crowd, is another prime opportunity for The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division to extend its support to the community. This year, in addition to their traditional work, more than 60 trained Salvation Army volunteers and staff from across New England will play an increasingly pivotal role in supporting B.A.A. volunteers and first responders. Working alongside the B.A.A., Mass Emergency Management (MEMA), and a host of agencies, they are prepared to serve more than 4,000 meals and hydration to medical volunteers and first responders along the 26.2 miles. The Salvation Army's mobile feeding units, also known as canteens, are prepared to provide hundreds of additional meals and other emergency services should a course disruption occur. Because the mobile feeding unit includes ovens, refrigerators, power, and water, Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services can use these vehicles for events other than emergencies. Since the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings, The Salvation Army's footprint in emergency management and New England has grown substantially.“No matter when, where, or what the crisis or community event may be, The Salvation Army's dedicated team consistently steps up to support those in need,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley.As one of the largest non-profit social service providers in the United States, The Salvation Army is committed to serving every ZIP code in the nation. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, emotional and spiritual care, plus clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good to help all of our neighbors during their greatest times of need. More information on how to volunteer or support The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services can be found at .About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army helps more than 27 million people in nearly every ZIP code in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from substance abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at our more than 6,400 centers of operation around the country. In 2024, Forbes ranked The Salvation Army 6th in its list of America's Top 100 Charities. And in 2021, The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranked The Salvation Army 2nd on its list of“America's Favorite Charities.” For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit salvationarmyma. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.

