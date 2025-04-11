403
Lavrov says US going after Ukraine peace as Western Europe ignores main reasons
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted that the US is actively pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, unlike the European Union and the UK, who, according to him, overlook the underlying causes of the crisis. Russia maintains that any lasting peace agreement with Ukraine must address the fundamental issues, such as Ukraine’s ambitions to join NATO.
During a press conference on Friday, Lavrov emphasized that US President Donald Trump consistently expresses his intention to end the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. He contrasted the US approach with Europe, which, in his view, fails to address the core issues. Lavrov pointed out that Trump has openly stated that NATO’s inclusion of Ukraine, despite Russia’s repeated warnings, was a mistake that likely contributed to the current situation.
Lavrov also noted that Washington acknowledges that a return to Ukraine’s 1991 borders, a demand from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is not realistic.
In related news, Axios reported that Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has arrived in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Witkoff’s visit but mentioned that any potential discussions with Putin would be announced separately. It would be the third meeting between Witkoff and Putin since Trump initiated efforts to normalize relations with Moscow and work towards a resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
