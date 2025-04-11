403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports Trump envoy in Russia for high-level discussions
(MENAFN) Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for US President Donald Trump, has arrived in Russia to engage in talks with President Vladimir Putin, Axios reports. If confirmed, this meeting would mark the third since Trump began efforts to normalize US-Russia relations after taking office in January.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Witkoff's presence in Russia and promised to provide further details on whether Putin plans to meet with him.
According to air traffic monitoring services, a plane associated with Witkoff traveled from Florida to St. Petersburg overnight. Last week, Witkoff was among senior White House officials who hosted Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s international economic cooperation aide, in Washington for ongoing high-level talks.
In St. Petersburg, reporters captured Dmitriev and Witkoff leaving a hotel together on Friday morning. Witkoff previously played a key role in negotiating a prisoner swap between the US and Russia, which included a personal meeting with Putin in February. This exchange involved the return of Russian crypto entrepreneur Aleksandr Vinnik and former US embassy employee Marc Fogel.
Witkoff was also part of the US delegation involved in talks with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia in March, where discussions focused on the Ukraine conflict and potential solutions for a ceasefire and broader peace talks.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Witkoff's presence in Russia and promised to provide further details on whether Putin plans to meet with him.
According to air traffic monitoring services, a plane associated with Witkoff traveled from Florida to St. Petersburg overnight. Last week, Witkoff was among senior White House officials who hosted Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s international economic cooperation aide, in Washington for ongoing high-level talks.
In St. Petersburg, reporters captured Dmitriev and Witkoff leaving a hotel together on Friday morning. Witkoff previously played a key role in negotiating a prisoner swap between the US and Russia, which included a personal meeting with Putin in February. This exchange involved the return of Russian crypto entrepreneur Aleksandr Vinnik and former US embassy employee Marc Fogel.
Witkoff was also part of the US delegation involved in talks with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia in March, where discussions focused on the Ukraine conflict and potential solutions for a ceasefire and broader peace talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment