Nexthome Joins Zillow In Consumer-First Commitment To Real Estate Listing Transparency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Partnering with Zillow to commit to listing transparency is simply the right thing to do for homebuyers and sellers across America. Prioritizing humans over houses is a core value at NextHome because it builds trust and fosters a more informed and confident client base which we believe puts our agents in a position to win," said James Dwiggins, co-CEO of NextHome. "Through this partnership we are setting a new standard in the industry."

Zillow's listing standards outline how it is implementing the National Association of Realtors Clear Cooperation policy on its platform. Namely, a listing publicly marketed to any buyer must be in the MLS within one day and published on Zillow as well as other sites that receive MLS feeds. Listings that don't meet these standards won't be published on Zillow or Trulia for the life of the listing.

"NextHome has long been a champion of listing transparency and we're pleased they're committing to keeping the industry focused on the future alongside Zillow. It's simple: a listing publicly marketed to any buyer should be marketed to all buyers. Hidden listings harm buyers, sellers and agents by creating an unfair market," said Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow. "Promoting equal and fair access to all available listings is the right thing to do for sellers, buyers, agents - and the industry at large. Zillow is dedicated to putting consumers first and ensuring a fair and open marketplace for all. Those who deliver for consumers will succeed, not the companies putting their own interests ahead of the needs of home buyers and sellers."

NextHome has 600 offices and 6,000 agents nationwide and has been named to the Inc 5000 and Entrepreneur 500 franchise lists. NextHome joins eXp in a growing group of real estate industry partners calling for transparent practices prioritizing access for all consumers and agents.

