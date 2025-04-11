123Invent Inventor Develops New Game For Smokers (OSK-1177)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun way to see who can take the biggest hit when smoking," said an inventor, from Hazelwood, Mo., "so I invented the HOW HIGH. My design offers added entertainment, and it could spark friendly competition."

The invention provides a new game for smokers. In doing so, it allows the users to compete and prove who is best at taking the biggest hit. As a result, it could provide added fun and entertainment, and it can be used at parties and other gatherings to show lung capacity. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use and clean so it is ideal for smokers of marijuana, hashish, or tobacco.

HOW HIGH is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Ethan Gwin at 618-708-2457 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

