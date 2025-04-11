Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Grinder For Marijuana (PLB-436)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to grind marijuana buds," said an inventor, from Ambler, Pa., "so I invented THE CATCHER. My design saves time, and it would automatically separate kief from ground marijuana/cannabis."

The patent-pending invention provides a new grinder for individuals who smoke marijuana. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually grind marijuana buds. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also ensures marijuana/cannabis buds are ground consistently for a more even burn. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke marijuana.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PLB-436, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

