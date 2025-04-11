Ontex Announces Details For Its Q1 2025 Results Publication

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aalst, Belgium, April 11, 2025 – Ontex Group NV, a leading international developer and producer of personal care products, will share its results for the first quarter of 2025 at 07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Management will host a webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 12:00 CEST / 11:00 BST. Click on the following link to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device: .

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation, and remain available on the same link for one year.

Would you wish to participate to the Q&A session at the end of the call, please contact ... prior to the date of publication. Note that active participation to the Q&A session is restricted to professional investors and analysts only.

The consensus for the fourth quarter results and beyond, can be found on: . These consensus figures are based on equity analyst projections covering Ontex, and therefore do not represent forecasts made by Ontex. By making this consensus information available, Ontex does not mean or otherwise imply to endorse such information.

Enquiries



Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 ... Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 ...

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, for retailer and healthcare brands across Europe and North America. It employs about 5,500 people with plants and offices in 13 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. The company is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels , where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn .

Attachment

250411_25Q1_Details_EN