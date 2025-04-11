CHRISTINE TOMEY SULLIVAN SELECTED FOR IAOTP's TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

Christine Tomey Sullivan honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christine Tomey Sullivan, Owner, and Chief Compliance Officer of the Tomey Group LLC in Farmington Hills, Michigan, was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree, and Volume 4 will be released in 2025. Christine will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas./award-galaWith over two decades of leadership experience, Christine Sullivan has certainly established herself as an expert in her field. As the Chief Compliance Officer and Owner at The Tomey Group LLC, her dynamic and results-driven leadership has left a lasting impact on both the company and the industry.Christine manages a large, multi-location team, demonstrating her ability to lead effectively across diverse settings. Her expertise spans many key business areas, including human resources, payroll, regulatory compliance, talent acquisition, performance reviews, and health insurance. These extensive responsibilities reflect her deep understanding of business operations and her capacity to drive organizational success.Ms. Sullivan is a distinguished entrepreneur with a proven track record of success. She is the proud owner and operator of TTD Enterprises, a premier real estate plaza in White Lake, Michigan. Through Sully Homes LLC, Christine manages an extensive portfolio of rental properties and Airbnb's, showcasing her real estate investment and property management expertise.In addition to her real estate ventures, she owns Cedar Oaks Lakeside Resort and Sully's on the Lake, a well-regarded resort and restaurant on Houghton Lake, further solidifying her diverse entrepreneurial portfolio. Expanding her business interests, Ms. Sullivan and her family also own and operate 48 Jimmy John's franchises across the state through Tomey Group LLC, demonstrating their commitment to excellence and community impact.Before embarking on her current career path in her family's estate and restaurant businesses, Christine was a beloved English teacher at North Farmington High School and University Liggett School. Her journey, which began with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Masters in Educational Technology from Michigan State University, is a testament to her diverse skills and adaptability.Throughout her illustrious career, Christine has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for her accomplishments. Last year, she was awarded Top Owner and Chief Compliance Officer of the Year. This year, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her earlier honor as Empowered Woman of the Year and for her latest selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. Additionally, Christine has been recognized by Who's Who's of Professional Women and Marquis Who's Who's.Looking back, Christine attributes her success to her perseverance, the values and support of her family, her work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband and children. In the future, Ms. Sullivan intends to continue expanding The Tomey Group.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP please visit:

