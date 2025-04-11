123Invent Inventor Develops Three Dimensional Communication Device (OCM-1716)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to transform a two dimensional video chat into a three dimensional communication experience," said an inventor, from Irvine, Calif., "so I invented the WELCOME, PLEASE COME IN. My design would offer a major step forward in communication technology."

The patent-pending invention provides a 3D holographic interface device and companion online cloud service. In doing so, it would provide physically distant individuals the ability to have the visual perception of sharing their physical location space with each other. As a result, it enhances the communication experience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for businesses, households, telemedicine, etc.

The WELCOME, PLEASE COME IN invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Gregory Kirkorowicz at 949-854-0785 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

