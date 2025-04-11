Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Seat Cushion (PLB-366)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a tractor trailer driver and I needed a better cushion to separate my weight into different sections for added comfort when traveling for long periods of time," said an inventor, from Springfield, Pa., "so I invented the SEAT THERAPY. My design not only would reduce soreness, but it could help reduce the incidence of blood clots and edema."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved seat cushion to prevent constant pressure on the buttocks and back of the thighs. In doing so, it helps distribute the weight of the buttocks and thighs. As a result, it increases comfort. It also helps prevent soreness, pain, edema, and blood clots. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for a vast array of individuals including various members of the labor force whose job entails sitting for long periods of time.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PLB-366, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED