MSC CRUISES OFFICIALLY NAMES MSC WORLD AMERICA AT NEW MSC MIAMI CRUISE TERMINAL

MSC World America's Godmother, Drew Barrymore officially named the ship at the glamorous event with the maritime tradition of cutting a ribbon and triggering the breaking of a champagne bottle over the ship's bow. Barrymore was joined by Orlando Bloom , who co-stars with her in the company's "Lets Holiday" campaign that debuted during the Big Game.

Drew Barrymore, actress and host of the Drew Barrymore Show, said: "It's such an honor to be MSC World America's Godmother, and I can't wait to cut that ribbon tonight and wish the ship smooth seas and good fortune for years to come. I've had a lifelong passion for travel, which has always fueled my soul and left me with the most awesome memories. Millions of people will create their own memories aboard this beautiful ship as time goes by, and I know they'll have a blast experiencing everything MSC World America has to offer."

MSC World America is the second of MSC Cruises' World Class ships and ushers in a new world of cruising with reimagined venues, entertainment and dining concepts designed to highlight MSC Cruises' signature blend of European design and American comfort.

The new flagship is the first ship in MSC Cruises' fleet to feature seven on board districts, each having its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences, designed to help guests choose their own vacation adventure and maximize their time on board.

The Naming Ceremony was attended by key travel partners, international media, distinguished guests, partners and top executives from MSC Cruises and its parent company MSC Group.

The special occasion was an evening to remember, featuring live entertainment, inspiring speeches and a range of onboard events highlighting everything the trail-blazing new ship has to offer. Guests also enjoyed a glamourous gala dinner and unforgettable performances that will culminate in a spectacular drone and fireworks display against the Miami skyline.

Following the Naming Ceremony, guests set sail on a celebratory sailing to see MSC World America call for an overnight stay at the cruise line's stunning private island-Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve . Guests were treated to Ocean Cay's signature evening lighthouse show and DJ beach party. The following morning, guests had the opportunity to continue to enjoy the island, followed by spending the afternoon at sea, where they were be invited to experience the ship's wide range of world-class amenities and experiences.

While on the island, the MSC Foundation hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate its new Marine Conservation Centre. The facility will serve as a hub for scientists and students involved in the Foundation's Super Coral Program, as well as a place where guests can learn more about the program's mission to restore coral reefs that have been impacted by climate change.

MSC World America will depart for her first public cruise on April 12, 2025 and spend her inaugural season sailing from PortMiami, offering alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Isla de Roatan, Honduras. All sailings include a visit to Ocean Cay.

About MSC World America

MSC World America offers a blend of European design and American comfort, providing guests with a truly memorable cruise experience, whether they are searching for a relaxing tropical escape or an action-packed vacation.

The new World Class ship's signature plumb bow rises vertically from the waterline and her Y-shaped aft opens onto the impressive outdoor World Promenade. Overall, MSC World America will span 22 decks, measure more than 154 feet wide, feature 2,614 staterooms, contain more than 430,000 square feet of public space, and offer top-of-the-line features and facilities, including:



Seven districts aimed at providing distinct spaces that will allow every type of traveler to choose their own vacation experience

19 dining venues, including the only Eataly restaurant at sea

18 bars and lounges, including all-new venues like All-Stars Sports Bar and The Loft comedy club

The Harbour, an all-new outdoor venue for families featuring the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride, a ropes course, a water park, a playground, relaxation areas, and complimentary grab-and-go dining

The outdoor World Promenade, featuring shopping, dining and one of the longest dry slides at sea along with fantastic ocean views

The 3-level World Galleria, bustling with activity and lined with bars, shops and restaurants The largest MSC Yacht Club in the Caribbean-the luxury ship-within-a-ship experience that features enhanced suites, butler service and private bar, restaurant and pool facilities

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

