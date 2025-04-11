Sogeclair: Voting Rights As At 2025/03/31
|DATE
|Total number of shares in the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31 March 2025
|3,204,901
|Total voting rights - brut: 5,431,598
|Total voting rights - net*: 5,281,893
* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares
– shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)
Attachment
-
Voting_rights 31 03 2025
