Dickey’S Barbecue Pit On Garland Road Is Back Under Original Management — And Celebrating With A Sizzlin’ Customer Appreciation Weekend!

Dallas, TX, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue lovers, rejoice! The Dickey's Barbecue Pit located at 9004 Garland Road in Dallas is officially back under original management – and long-time fans have a lot to be excited about. From Friday, April 11 through Sunday, April 13 , the store is hosting a Customer Appreciation Weekend packed with mouthwatering deals, giveaways, and a warm Texas welcome from returning franchisee Shahrukh Siddiqui .

To celebrate the return to its roots, guests can enjoy Pulled Pork Sandwiches for just $2.99 all weekend long. And that's just the beginning. Each day, the first 28 guests through the doors will receive a Big Yellow Ticket , earning them a spot in the store's daily drawing to win Free Barbecue for a Year . That's three lucky winners – one each day – who'll get their barbecue fix all year long, on the house.

“Coming back to this store feels like coming home,” said Shahrukh Siddiqui , the original franchisee of the Garland Road location.“This community means everything to me, and we're bringing back that authentic Dickey's experience our guests know and love-with the same great flavors, friendly service, and now even more value.”

The Dickey's leadership team is equally thrilled to see Siddiqui back at the helm.

“We're incredibly excited to have Shahrukh leading the charge again at Garland Road,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“His commitment to guest service and operational excellence is unmatched, and this location is in the best possible hands.”

Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, added,“Shahrukh has a legacy with our brand, and his return brings a renewed energy to the Garland Road store. We know he's going to make it a neighborhood favorite once again.”

And the great news keeps coming: Starting Monday, April 14 , Dickey's Garland Road will introduce $5 Sandwich Mondays ! Guests can enjoy any classic sandwich for just five bucks, with a $1 upcharge for brisket . It's the perfect start to every week and a delicious way to keep the celebration going.

Don't miss this chance to reconnect with a fan-favorite Dickey's under familiar leadership, grab some unbeatable deals, and maybe even win Free Barbecue for a Year. Mark your calendars for April 11–13 , and come hungry!

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr ., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

