Dolce Media Group Named Media Sponsor Of Team Seneca Navy For The 2025 World's Toughest Row Across The Atlantic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dolce Media Group is proud to announce its role as media sponsor for Team Seneca Navy , a four-man rowing team preparing to take on the 2025 World's Toughest Row - an elite 3,000-mile trans-Atlantic race from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to English Harbour in Antigua that begins in early December.What began on the calm waters of Seneca Lake, as teammates in Hobart College's rowing program, has evolved into a mission-driven undertaking. Team members David Ranney (Cleveland, Unites States), Moritz Marchart (Stuttgart, Germany), Anthony Carella (Vaughan, Canada) and Ryan Mulflur (Hingham, United States) have committed to this physically and mentally demanding race to raise funds and awareness for youth-centred charities close to their hearts.“Our mission is to provide opportunities for youth to pursue better versions of themselves. We will successfully complete this by working with our partner charities throughout our campaign and using our platform to raise funds for their respective missions,” the team said in a joint statement.Each charity supported by Team Seneca Navy reflects a shared commitment to youth development and community impact. Youth Assisting Youth, based in Toronto, empowers young volunteers through peer mentorship programs that foster leadership and personal growth. The Foundry in Cleveland offers access to rowing and sailing by eliminating financial barriers, encouraging teamwork and resilience. Friends of the Children in Boston provides long-term, one-on-one professional mentorship to help children build life skills and succeed. The Boys and Girls Club in Geneva delivers inclusive, outcomes-based programming that supports children and families across the Geneva, New York, area.The World's Toughest Row is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious and grueling endurance events on the planet. Competitors row day and night through extreme ocean conditions, sometimes facing waves up to 20 feet high. The challenge is not only physical, but deeply psychological, as teams navigate isolation, unpredictable weather and exhaustion with no outside assistance. Rowers burn over 5,000 calories per day, and the average participant loses up to 8 kilograms during the crossing.The experience of rowing a boat across an ocean is extreme and life-altering. The current record for the fastest Atlantic crossing by a four-man team is held by 'The Four Oarsmen', who completed the journey in just 29 days, 14 hours and 34 minutes.Team Seneca Navy, which aims to raise $100,000 for each of their four partner charities, has been actively fundraising to support their participation in the race and their broader mission of giving back. The team continues to welcome donations to help bring their vision to life.“Dolce Media Group has long supported stories of courage, purpose and transformation,” says Co-Founder of Dolce Media Group and Editor-in-Chief of Dolce Magazine Michelle Zerillo-Sosa.“We are honoured to help share Team Seneca Navy's incredible journey and amplify their mission of empowering the next generation.”The full story on Team Seneca Navy's trans-Atlantic challenge can be found in the latest issue of Dolce Magazine.Donations can be made directly at to support the team's campaign and their mission to create lasting opportunities for the next generation.About Team Seneca NavyTeam Seneca Navy is an international rowing team made up of four athletes from Canada, the United States and Germany. Formed through a shared background in collegiate rowing, the team is driven by a united goal: to complete the 2025 World's Toughest Row while raising $100,000 for each of their four partner charities. With every mile rowed, the team aims to spotlight the potential of mentorship, inclusion, education and recovery in shaping stronger communities for the next generation.About Dolce Media GroupFounded in 1996, Dolce Media Group is an award-winning, full-service agency known for its innovative marketing and branding solutions. With a strong focus on public relations, the agency also excels in website design and development, social media campaigns, print, graphic design and multimedia production, serving some of the world's top luxury brands. Dolce Media Group also publishes Dolce Magazine and City Life Magazine, two prominent publications that cater to luxury lifestyles and urban living, further showcasing Dolce's expertise in high-quality content creation, strategic storytelling and media influence.Website:Email: ...Instagram: @dolcemediagroupLinkedIn:

Seneca Navy: The World's Toughest Row - Dolce Magazine

