Delhi Airport To Shut T2 From April 15, Airlines Issue Advisory On Shifting Flights To T1

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has announced that all flights operating from Terminal 2 will shift to Terminal 1, starting from April 15 due to major maintenance and runway upgrade work being taken up there.

The move is part of efforts to enhance infrastructure and improve passenger experience at T2. Airlines have begun issuing travel advisories, with passengers advised to check updated schedules as the runway work may lead to delays or rescheduling.

Major Indian air carriers, including IndiGo Airlines, Air India and Akasa Air, have announced that all flights previously scheduled from Terminal 2 (T2) will now depart from Terminal 1 (T1), starting April 15, until further notice.

"Effective 15th April 2025 (0001 hrs), all flights currently operating from Terminal 2 will shift to Terminal 1 until further notice. This change is due to planned maintenance work at Terminal 2, which will remain non-operational during this period. Kindly check your flight status here: or contact the airline concerned," Delhi Airport said in a statement.

IndiGo has issued an advisory urging passengers to check their terminal and flight status on the airline's official website before heading to the airport, as flight schedules may have been changed..

“In view of a planned maintenance activity, flights previously scheduled from Delhi Terminal 2 have now been reassigned to Terminal 1 starting April 15, 2025. We kindly request you to check the terminal details and your flight status on our website before heading to the airport, as there may be changes to flight schedules as well," IndiGo said in a post on X.

The move is part of an infrastructure revamp, with T2 set to undergo refurbishment for four to six months. The work is expected to be completed by the September quarter of the next financial year.

The shift is part of an effort to renovate Terminal 2 and accommodate the increasing number of passengers, as work on the expansion of Terminal 1 has now been completed.

"The expansion and modernisation of T1 have been completed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project. The expanded world-class integrated T1 of Delhi Airport," the DIAL said in an earlier statement.