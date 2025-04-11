AUTOBELL® CAR WASH ADDS LOCATION IN GROWING GREATER CHARLESTON MARKET, DEBUTS FLEXIBLE DESIGN CONCEPT

Family-owned Autobell, celebrating 56 years in business next month, currently operates 91 washes in five states.

The Cane Bay wash is the first to feature a new Autobell design based on the modular concept, allowing the company to utilize either stick-built construction or pre-engineered components as needed to conform to future sites. This concept reduces ongoing architectural and engineering costs by creating a simple yet flexible design that allows customization in layout and construction to fit any site.

The new Summerville Autobell will employ approximately 20 full- and part-time team members. Charlie Canapp will lead the Autobell team at the new location as Store Manager.

Charleston District Manager Doug Robinson, a 19-year Autobell veteran, stated, "It's been exciting to participate in the growth of Autobell in this market and help establish new locations that offer our customers excellent service, dependable quality, and increased convenience."

Autobell Car Wash services range from full-service cleaning with interior and exterior finishing options completed by Autobell team members within minutes, to exterior-only washes that cater to customers' daily needs.

The company offers multi-level Unlimited SM car wash plans that provide unlimited washes for a set monthly charge, as well as the Autobell App that allows customers to pre-purchase washes and skip the line while earning My Autobell Rewards .

ABOUT AUTOBELL

Celebrating 56 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Autobell is a conveyorized car wash with a range of exterior and interior cleaning and finishing services completed by its team members within minutes, saving customers time and effort. The company currently operates 91 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with consistent expansion.

Autobell prioritizes team member training and development , community involvement , its scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using innovative, environmentally friendly systems.

For more information, visit autobell .

