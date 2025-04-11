Political Thriller 'July 7: Who Killed The President Of Haiti' Secures Global Theatrical Distribution With GVN Releasing

Director, Robenson Lauvince

Haitian Film Inks Historic Global Distribution Deal As The Very First Haitian Written & Directed Project Filmed In Haiti To Receive Worldwide Theatrical Debut

- Robenson Lauvince, Director​MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GVN Releasing proudly announces the global theatrical release of the political drama, July 7 on May 16, 2025, just ahead of Haitian Flag Day (May 18). This timing honors Haiti's rich heritage and resilience-increasing the premiere date's cultural significance. Debuting in theaters with over 100 screens across the United States, with additional select international screenings, July 7 marks a historic milestone as the first Haitian film to achieve widespread theatrical distribution, offering an authentic narrative surrounding the assassination of Haiti's presidentIn the movie, curious college student Shedeline travels to Haiti to unravel the life of the President for a memoir. Her investigation plunges her into the heart of a life-changing event, providing her with a front-row seat to the chaos and intrigue of a bloody political firestorm.The film July 7: Who Killed the President of Haiti? offers an incredible opportunity to shine a light on Haitian culture, history, and resilience, giving audiences both locally and internationally a deeper understanding of Haiti's complex political and social landscape. By focusing on a significant event in Haitian history-the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse-the film not only explores the pivotal moments surrounding that tragedy but also highlights Haiti's rich heritage, determination, and the courage of its people in the face of adversity.Director Robenson Lauvince stated,“This is more than a film; it's a moment of truth for Haiti. This is the first time our story is being told from our own perspective, through the lens of a Haitian, with the depth, dignity, and complexity it deserves. It's a mirror and a megaphone-a reflection of our pain, resilience, and our right to demand justice. My hope is that this film reaches hearts and opens eyes around the world. Commercial success is important, not just to break barriers, but to prove that our stories have global value and power. This is a defining moment for Haitian cinema, and I believe the world is ready to listen."Through its strong Haitian cast and soundtrack, the film celebrates the nation's artistic contributions and serves as a powerful testament to the resilience and creativity of Haitian people, who continue to rise above challenges. The involvement of Haitian writers, directors, and producers ensured that the narrative stayed authentic, providing a true reflection of Haiti's past and present. This is a source of pride as it emphasizes Haiti's potential to tell its own stories from a local perspective.Linking the film to what is happening in Haiti today, it's a catalyst for important conversations about the future of the nation. Amid political instability and struggles for justice, July 7 can spark dialogue about the need for change, accountability, and unity. It serves as a reminder of the strength and determination of the Haitian people, who have always fought for their rights, dignity, and sovereignty. The film not only memorializes a pivotal moment but also encourages Haitians to reflect on their shared history and the way forward.July 7 does not just tell a story of tragedy; it tells a story of resilience, pride, and hope for Haiti. It's an opportunity to celebrate Haitian culture on the global stage and remind the world of Haiti's rich contributions to art, history, and politics.The political thriller made history secured global distribution via partnership between GVN Releasing and Filmhub. Haitian-American Filmhub executive Greg Maurice expressed his pride in supporting a film that highlights the Haitian collective behind this production, stating, "Highlighting the incredible talent within my community means a lot to me. Filmhub's Black Cinema Vertical was initiated for projects like July 7-to ensure that stories, told from deeply cultural perspectives, have a greater opportunity for visibility.”Miami Premiere Success:On March 1st, the film screened at Miami's Olympia Theater with 2,000+ attendees. That viewing marked a monumental occasion as audiences were blown away by the powerful storytelling and impactful narrative. The success of this premiere further solidified the cultural significance of the film and the importance of Haitian stories reaching global audiences.Natacha Maloney, Vice President of Production/Development at GVN Releasing, proudly stated,“In a world where trust is a currency, betrayal can cost you everything. July 7 is an illustration of the truth through artistic lenses. Our goal is to stretch the edges of conversation surrounding this topic and share the richness of our culture, landscapes, and history. Don't walk, run to see this captivating film about the beautiful island of Haiti.”Cultural Significance:*A Personal Story for Millions: Approximately 1.15 million Haitians reside in the U.S., many of whom were deeply impacted by the assassination of their president.*A Catalyst for Conversation: July 7 serves as a catalyst for discussions on political corruption, foreign interference, and justice. It aims to drive engagement on social media, news platforms, and among policymakers, keeping Haiti's political crisis in the global spotlight.​*Authentic Haitian Perspective: This is the first major film about Haiti's recent political history told through the lens of a Haitian filmmaker.Genre: Political Drama​Production Companies: Clearshot Entertainment in association with Aldea Studio​Writers: Paul Henry Athis, Gary Victor, Hollandy Desrosiers​Editor: Robin A. Paredes​Music Supervisors: Paul Stewart, Robenson Lauvince​About the Director:Robenson Lauvince is an award-winning Haitian filmmaker and the founder of Clearshot Entertainment. Known for his meticulous filmmaking style and visionary music videos, Lauvince has created a body of work that has garnered immense recognition. His journey began at a young age, directing peers in his neighborhood, and later enrolling at Palm Beach Film School, where he ranked among the top three filmmakers in his class. Lauvince's dedication to authentic storytelling is evident in his latest project, July 7, which aims to provide a Haitian perspective on the nation's tumultuous history.Media contact: Clorissa Wright, ...

