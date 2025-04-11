Inc. Names The Ramage Law Group To Its 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Southwest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I am so grateful for our clients who have trusted us and our team who diligently works to help families. This growth is because of them and is very exciting!" says Founding Attorney, Sharon Ramage about receiving this recognition.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 13,809 jobs and $ 15.9 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Attorney Sharon Ramage opened the doors to The Ramage Law Group nearly 30 years ago. Since, she and her team of legal professionals have provided valuable representation to family law and divorce clients throughout Collin County and surrounding areas. The Ramage Law Group devotes its services to cases involving paternity, adoptions, child custody, complex financial divorces, and many other unique circumstances. Our lawyers dedicate substantial time and effort until finding the best solution for the moms, dads, and children involved in our cases.

To learn more about The Ramage Law Group, visit . If you are interested in scheduling a consultation, call 972-562-9890.

SOURCE The Ramage Law Group