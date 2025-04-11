CZERLONKA EVENT DESIGN & MANAGEMENT UNVEILS CURATED

A NEW ERA OF IMMERSIVE LUXURY TRAVEL FOR EVERYDAY EXPLORERS

BOSTON, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Czerlonka, the mastermind of Czerlonka Event Design & Management , is proud to announce the launch of CURATED by Czerlonka-a new collection of exclusive, tailor-made travel experiences that will now be available to consumers.

Previously, these luxury journeys were only available through global corporations who would hire Czerlonka to curate luxury incentive travel experiences for their top customers and C-suite executives. Now, CURATED is set to redefine immersive travel by offering everyday luxury travelers the chance to explore the world with the same sophistication and personalized attention that once was reserved only for corporate clients.

"You've been asking, and now it's here," said Czerlonka, Founder and Chief Curator of Czerlonka Event Design & Management. "For years, we've meticulously planned and delivered extraordinary journeys for corporate leaders. Now, I'm thrilled to extend our expertise to everyday explorers. With CURATED, every detail-from your personalized itinerary to on-hand expertise at every step of your journey-matters. We're inviting travelers to step into a world of immersive cultural experiences and unparalleled service."

A First Look at Five Extraordinary Destinations

Launching alongside CURATED by Czerlonka, the first five offerings present a diverse palette of immersive experiences-all of which come with hand-picked luxury accommodations, expertly sourced local excursions, and a trip "host" who travels along with the group as their personal guide.



South America : From exploring bustling urban centers to wandering through the breathtaking landscapes of the Atacama Desert, South America promises a dual adventure that celebrates both heritage and modern-day allure.

Africa : Embark on an intimate journey that blends thrilling safaris with once-in-lifetime encounters on a gorilla trek. This experience is designed to not only showcase Africa's iconic wildlife but also highlight its deep cultural narratives.

Montana and Utah : Delve into the mountainous beauty of America's great outdoors-where majestic national parks, scenic trails, and exclusive excursions transform rugged adventure into refined luxury.

England : Discover the storied charm and elegance of England with curated access to exclusive country estates and cultural landmarks, where tradition meets modern luxury. New England : Traverse the picturesque landscapes of New England, where historic coastal towns and vibrant local culture provide the perfect backdrop for an immersive travel experience.

Detailed itineraries and travel dates will be available on Czerlonka starting April 11. Curious explorers can sign up at Czerlonka to become a member of their Explorer Select Group and to get more information about early access for trips and special incentives.

Every Detail Defines Your Journey

CURATED represents more than a travel program-it is the embodiment of a commitment to personalized, high-touch service. Every CURATED host is a seasoned expert who has experienced each destination firsthand, ensuring that every itinerary is tailored to reflect each traveler's individuality, style, and passion for exploration. With small group sizes and carefully curated experiences, CURATED transforms the act of travel into an intimate and transformative adventure.

Travelers can learn more about the CURATED experience and secure their place on these unforgettable journeys by visiting Czerlonka.

About Czerlonka Event Design & Management

For over 14 years, Czerlonka has been at the forefront of luxury corporate incentive travel. Now, with CURATED, the company is pleased to extend its renowned, detail-focused approach to everyday travelers, offering meticulously crafted journeys that showcase the world's most inspiring destinations. Visit Czerlonka to learn more and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Czerlonka Event Design & Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED