123Invent Inventor Develops Modified Beach Wagon (MHO-589)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found it difficult to transport all of our beach items across the sand in a traditional beach wagon. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Grays Knob, Ky., "so I invented the SURF BUGGY. My design enables you to easily transition from solid ground to sandy surfaces, and it allows for smooth sailing across the sand without the hassle of sinking wheels."

The invention provides an improved way to transport beach items from solid ground to the sand. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with traditional beach wagons and wagon wheels that sink in the sand. As a result, it reduces physical strain, and it could make going to the beach easier and more enjoyable. The invention features a practical design that is easy to maneuver so it is ideal for beach goers.

The SURF BUGGY is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or

marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Joanie Abner at 606-273- 9780 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED